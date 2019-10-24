Madison County Democrats will hold a public meeting at the county senior center Saturday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m. where gerrymandering will be discussed.
“If you think the word ‘gerrymander’ sounds a lot like a salamander named Gerry, you wouldn’t be far off the mark,” said organizers. “We are reminded of our high school civics teacher who came to class one day dressed as a salamander to make us never forget this baffling American political term.”
In 1812 the governor of Massachusetts, Elbridge Gerry, proposed a map of one of the state’s congressional districts that, in plan view, was shaped a lot like a salamander. A political cartoonist at the time had great fun presenting the governor’s idea in the local paper and we never stopped using the term.
Democratic leaders say the “act of drawing voting districts has long been a thorn in the side of democracy as it basically undermines the idea that one person’s vote should be worth as much as another’s.”
“Both of our main political parties have used this methodology to try to control voting patterns,” organizers said. “What can we do about this practice? How does it affect our everyday lives and our voting rights? Should congressional maps be drawn that specifically favor one party over another?”
Laura Driscoll of Athens, will explain and lead a discussion on redistricting and gerrymandering and how these practices affect the democratic process. This is part of the monthly meeting of the Madison County Democrats and everyone is welcome to attend.
Representing the group (non-partisan) Fair Districts Georgia, Driscoll will present a new community talk describing how voting districts are drawn entitled: “Redistricting in Georgia: A Short Course on Gerrymandering.”
Key discussion questions will be: What is redistricting and how does it affect our elections? What is gerrymandering and why is it a problem? What can we do about gerrymandering? And where do we start?
“The Madison County Democratic Committee encourages all members of the Madison County community— no matter what your political affiliation is— to come hear this informative presentation and participate in respectful conversation about this topic,” organizers said.
Refreshments will be served. For more information, see this website: https://mcgademocrats.wixsite.com/mcdp
