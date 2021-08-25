The Madison County Democrats will have its monthly meeting this Saturday, Aug. 28 at the outdoor pavilion next to the tennis courts at the Madison County Recreation Department.
Attendees are asked to wear a mask and keep a safe distance from fellow attendees. The meeting will start at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call 706-789-3336 or see the Madison County Ga. Democrats’ web page or www.facebook.com/MadisonCountyGaDemocrats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.