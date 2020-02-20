The Madison County Democrats will have their monthly meeting at the Madison County Senior Center Saturday, Feb. 22 at 10:30 a.m.
In addition to planning events for this election year, the group will also host Jessie Clayton of the Atlanta Regional Census Center to explain the role and importance of this year's census. Elissa Hackenson will also make a brief presentation concerning presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg's field organization in Madison County.
Participants in this month's meeting are invited to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Madison County Library's "Love Your Neighbor" effort. For more information, see the website: https://mcgademocrats.wixsite.com/mcdp
