The Madison County Democrats will meet Saturday, Jan. 14 at 10:30 a.m. at the Madison County Senior Center on Hwy. 98, next to the library. Abby Sjoberg is the newly elected chair of the group, and organizers say everyone is welcome to attend.
Latest Madison News
- Madison Co. Democrats to meet Jan. 14
- Hit and run reported on Vineyards Creek Church Road
- Broad River supervisors receive the oath of office
- Scott elected as district chairman of Democratic Party
- MCHS wrestlers take sixth in region duals
- MLK celebration set for Monday
- Spectrum gets $18.4 million to expand broadband services in Madison County
- County in repair mode after major rains
Most Popular
Articles
- Spectrum gets $18.4 million to expand broadband services in Madison County
- County in repair mode after major rains
- Woman arrested after alleged assault with frying pan
- Actions filed in superior court
- The art of distilling: Soldier of the Sea Distillery opens in Comer
- County officials to meet with funding agencies
- Hearing on Hull mayor’s post set for Thurs.
- Scott elected as district chairman of Democratic Party
- Athens man faces sex crime charges
- Hit and run reported on Vineyards Creek Church Road
Images
Commented
- The pill & the pain: A look at opiate addiction, overdoses, recovery (2)
- A place of caring: Rooker and the food bank help those in need (2)
- MITCHAM: Fertilzer, robots and the speed of change (1)
- The art of distilling: Soldier of the Sea Distillery opens in Comer (1)
- LETTER: Colbert-Comer corridor should not be designated for commercial, industrial growth (1)
- GANDY: God’s blessings on Madison County (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.