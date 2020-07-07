Madison County Democrats will hold a caucus July 25 at 10:30 a.m. at the Madison County Senior Center to elect Madison County Democratic Party Committee district members. Members elected will serve for a term of four years.
Any person who is a registered voter, resides in the Madison County district in which he or she is nominated, does not intend to publicly support the campaign of any candidate opposing any nominee of the Democratic Party in ensuing elections, and believes in the principles of the Democratic Party may be elected a district representative of the Madison County Democratic Party Committee.
Any person who is a resident of a one of the five Madison County districts and believes in the principles for which the Democratic party stands is entitled to vote in this caucus for the election of their district representative to serve on the county committee.
Because of the current health concerns about the Covid-19 virus, appropriate safety precautions will be observed. All participants will be required to practice social distancing guidelines and to wear a face mask (if you don’t have one, a disposable mask will be provided).
