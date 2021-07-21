The Madison County Democratic Committee will hold its monthly meeting Saturday, July 24 at 10:30 a.m. at the outdoor picnic shelter next to the tennis courts at the Madison County Recreation Department on Highway 98.
Attendees are asked to wear a mask if they are not fully vaccinated. For more information, see the Madison County (Georgia) Democratic Committee’s website or Facebook page, or call 706-789-3336.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.