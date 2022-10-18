The Madison County Democrats will meet at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, for their monthly meeting at the senior center on Hwy. 98 next to the Madison County Public Library.
“We will be discussing our final push for this campaign season,” organizers said. “Everyone welcome!”
