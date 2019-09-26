The Madison County Georgia Democrats will hold their monthly meeting Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Madison County Senior Center next to the library Hwy. 98 in Danielsville.
Brian Drake, who is running for sheriff of Madison County, will make a brief presentation. Everyone is welcome to attend. This will be a focused meeting as the Democrats will be manning an informational booth at the Madison County Fair.
