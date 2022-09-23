The Madison County Fair Association is taking up toys and accepting monetary donations that will be given to the Madison County Food bank for the children in need the week of Sept. 27 through Oct. 1 at the fair.
“You can bring your donations to the green carport tent and put your name in the box for the drawing of a $100 gas gift card,” said organizers. “What a great way to support the kids of our county. All monetary donations will be used to purchase toys for the children.”
