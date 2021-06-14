The Madison County Republican Party will meet Thursday, June 17 at the Madison County Senior Center at 1265 Hwy. 98 West in Danielsville.
The social gathering will be from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
Georgia House of Representative Rob Leverett representing District 33 will speak on the legislative process from issue to legislative house bill.
“Since our May GOP meeting, we have established a Madison County Republican Legislative Committee,” organizers said. “This committee will be working with our legislators to communicate our support or nonsupport of legislative issues and resolutions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.