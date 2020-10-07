z-republican party
Madison Co. Republicans to meet Oct. 15
The Madison County Republican Party will meet Thursday, Oct. 15 at the Madison County High School cafeteria located at 600 Madison Street in Danielsville. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
The speaker will be Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. He will discuss the upcoming Nov. 3 election. This is at a different location from the party’s usual monthly meetings.
