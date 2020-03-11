Madison County Habitat for Humanity (MCHFH) held a dedication of its ninth home Feb. 15.
Lafarrah Chappell and her family said they were honored to host many of the volunteers, donors and supporters of MCHFH. Sherman Mattox gave a prayer of dedication, President John King shared the vision of Habitat for Humanity, and board member Ruthie Holloman thanked the many volunteers who gave their time to construct the home.
MCHFH was formed in 1998 when Comer residents Larry Blount, Ron Little and Don Mosley confronted the negative effects of housing racial discrimination. When a Madison County family was denied an opportunity to purchase a home because of their skin color, they decided that a Christian-based response to build safe, affordable housing would have a longer lasting affect than an embroiled legal fight. Their decision was also guided by Don Mosley’s work with Millard Fuller (Habitat for Humanity founder) as Habitat’s original construction coordinator.
Habitat leaders said Mosley became an enthusiastic MCHFH board member with a clear understanding of Habitat's mission. Blount, Little and Mosley, along with Madison County residents Francis Green, Jaime Smith, and Louise Wicker worked to create a viable all-volunteer affiliate.
Over the years, construction experts such as Scotty Edwards, Andy Powell, Richie Dove, Mitchell Hill and many Rotary Club members contributed hours of physical labor and time, planning and purchasing necessary supplies for building seven more homes. There are others who organized volunteers, brought food, contributed skilled labor and provided financial support.
Fast forward to December 2019, and the growing Madison County Habitat completed its ninth home. This home was built in record time and with a growing base of volunteers.
“The response of volunteers from Madison County for building this home was incredible,” said Habitat president John King. “Their hard work and commitment allowed us to complete the entire process, from family selection, to handing over the keys, within one year.”
Construction coordinator Mitchell Hill echoes this sentiment.
“We had retired, experienced builders commit hours of work during the week, then act as supervisors and teachers on Saturday when more volunteers came to work,” said Hill.
Habitat volunteers come together from various walks of life.
“There were educators, accountants, warehouse workers, healthcare providers, college students, retired construction workers and more, all working, joking, sweating and sometimes freezing together to provide a new life for this deserving family,” said Habitat leaders. “Multiple individuals, couples, groups, and community service clubs provided delicious lunches Saturday after Saturday.”
In addition to this, several local businesses contributed free or reduced cost labor or materials. Tripp Strickland with Georgia Metals donated the metal for the roof. Pat and Angel Fischer of Dependable Roofing Solutions contributed gutters and installation, a bonus feature not on other Habitat houses. Richie Dove and brothers gave their experience and labor to install the roof. Brett Smith and his crew donated labor to install the heating and air service. Additionally, brothers Matt and Mitch Porterfield wired the entire house at no cost, while Donald and Kent Sartain’s masonry company laid the foundation for the home at no charge. Free grading was provided by KWG Construction and Comer resident and board member Keith Gantt. Lance Wade and his crew provided an affordable deal on framing, and also spent many Saturdays leading and teaching volunteers to assist with the installation. A home doesn’t work well without subflooring and walls between the frame and siding, so JM Huber out of Commerce donated multiple square feet of flooring and Zip boards. Tony Shubert and his team also provided drywall and installation for less than normal market cost. Walton Hill from Hill’s Custom Cabinets provided the kitchen countertop and installation. A new group of volunteers came from Madison County High School construction class. Twelve young men and their teacher, Jake Slusher, assembled and installed the kitchen cabinets. MCHFH board members said they are extremely grateful for these experts, many of whom have helped with multiple homes over the years.
None of this would be possible without money. MCHFH voiced gratitude to Jackson EMC for multiple grants awarded over the years. Just as they were nearing the end of the recent house, JEMC awarded them $15,000, and several supporters made end-of-year donations which helped keep a healthy fiscal balance going into the new year.
Board members said they were excited to announce a Matching Funds campaign for 2020 known as #20Kin2020. An anonymous supporter will match dollar for dollar contributions made between now and December 2020, up to $10,000.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for Madison County residents to show their support for Habitat for Humanity and help the organization reach their January 2021 goal of $40,000 so that the construction of the 10th house can begin,” Habitat leaders said.
MCHFH leaders said they are seeking enthusiastic new board members.
“The organization hopes to build on recent success and grow into a stronger, more productive affiliate with a paid staff member and eventually, a ReStore for Madison County,” organizers said. “This will only be possible with increased financial base, committed volunteers and dedicated board members.”
Anyone interested in knowing more, making a financial donation, or volunteering, is encouraged to visit the website at mcghfh.org or facebook.com/mcghfh.org and reach out via the Contact Us page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.