The Madison County Library has announced its news and events for April:

•Friends of the Library News: “Thanks to all the volunteers and shoppers at the spring book sale!” Friends leaders said. “We raised over $2,841 to purchase new books for circulation! Not a member of the Friends? Renew today for only $20! We are still accepting donations of new and gently used spring and summer decor (Easter, 4th of July, etc) for our Holiday Market. Please take donations to staff at the front desk.”

