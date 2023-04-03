The Madison County Library has announced its news and events for April:
•Friends of the Library News: “Thanks to all the volunteers and shoppers at the spring book sale!” Friends leaders said. “We raised over $2,841 to purchase new books for circulation! Not a member of the Friends? Renew today for only $20! We are still accepting donations of new and gently used spring and summer decor (Easter, 4th of July, etc) for our Holiday Market. Please take donations to staff at the front desk.”
•Storytime: every Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. Ages 0-6
•STEMternoon: Every Tuesday and Wednesday 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. “Join us for STEM activities for kids: snap circuits, robots, games and more,” organizers said. “Meets in the computer classroom.” Ages 8-12.
•Crafts to Go: This month’s theme is “Spring.” Pick-up at the front desk or curbside.
•Tween Anime Club: Thursdays, April 6 and 20 at 6:30 p.m. “Watch anime, draw, and eat Japanese snacks!” organizers said. Ages 11-14.
•Teen Bookworm Bags: “Claim your bag!” organizers said. “Each bag has a book and other fun goodies. There are bags for ages 12+ and 14+, and patrons may keep everything in them. This month’s theme is ‘Poetry Month.’ Some of our books are sponsored by Walls of Books in Commerce!”
•Family Book Club: A monthly at-home book club for the family! April’s picture book is Violet’s Music and the chapter book is Blackbird Fly. Each book comes with a themed activity packet. Pick up your copies at the desk.
•Dixieland jazz concert: The Dixieland Five will reschedule for a later date TBA.
•Book clubs: “You asked, we listened!” said organizers. “More book clubs! The Sapphic Book Club encompasses books of all genres that feature Sapphic relationships, whether as the primary focus or part of a larger narrative. The club is inclusive to everyone interested in the representation.” The first meeting was April 1 and included an overview of the scope of the new book club and its rules, as well as choosing the first book. Inclusive book and computer clubs are expanding. Patrons of all ages and abilities are welcome at these 11 a.m. meetings.
•The Inclusive Computer Club Red Group will meet Wednesday April 5 to spend time exploring individual interests on the computer. We will also have a tour of the library. On Wednesday April 19, the Inclusive Book Club Red Group will begin reading The Indian in the Cupboard.
•The Inclusive Book Club Blue Group will meet Wednesday, April 5 to finish reading Knights of the Kitchen Table. “After our reading, we will do pictures of knights and castles or other personal interest drawings,” organizers said. The Inclusive Computer Club Blue Group will meet Wednesday, April 19 to explore personal interests on the computer.
•A new STEM book club will meet on third Tuesdays at 6 p.m. “Bring ideas of science-related books to the first meeting on April 18,” said organizers. Ages 17 and up.
•Coming in May: “We’re starting a day time group to discuss historical fiction, modern literature and classics,” library leaders said.
•“Rather Be Reading” Book Club: Second Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. “In April, we’ll be discussing Life After Life, by Kate Atkinson; looking ahead to May, Homegoing, by Yaa Gyasi,” organizers said. “Come in person, or contact Aleta if you want to join online.” Copies are available at the front desk of the library and on the Libby app.
•Computer tutorials: “Need computer, phone, or other smart device help but not sure where to begin?” organizers said. “Or maybe you know exactly where you’re stuck? Either way, tech specialist Ashley offers (free) hour-long one-on-one sessions!” Call the library at 706-795-5597 to schedule.
•Needlecrafters: Tuesdays, 1 to 3 p.m. “Bring your projects and let’s work together!” organizers said.
•MAD(ison) Writers: Sunday, April 23, 3 p.m. “You love to read them, but have you ever dreamed of writing your own book?” library leaders asked. “It’s easier than you think! Come visit our friendly all-experience-levels monthly writing group.”
•Dulcimer Group: “Whether you’ve played for years or want to check it out for the first time, join third first and third Wednesdays of the month (April 5 and 19), 1 p.m.,” said organizers.
•“Join us Sunday, April 30 at 3 p.m. for the dedication of the Jennie Ruth Echols Memorial Garden,” library leaders said.
•Helping neighbors: Drop off your donations for the Madison County Food Bank at the library. “All the donations go directly to help Madison County residents living with food insecurity,” library leaders said. “Condiments are especially appreciated!”
•COVID vaccine clinic: April 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Madison County Department of Public Health will give free vaccinations against COVID. No appointment necessary.
•Red Cross Blood Drive: April 25, 2 to 6 p.m. Sign up online at redcrossblood.org, codeword: MCLIBRARY
