The Madison County Library has announced the following news and events for August:
•Friends of the Library News: Friends of the Library is currently seeking donations of books for the September book sale to be held Sept. 8-16 (FOL preview sale: Sept. 7, 5-8 p.m.). “As always, thank you for being our Friends,” organizers said.
•Storytime: Every Wednesday, 10:30am. “Join us for songs, rhymes and reading,” organizers said. For children and their caregiver(s). Ages 0-6.
•STEMternoon: Every Tuesday 4:30 — 5:30 p.m. Join for STEM activities for kids: snap circuits, robots, games and more. Meets in the computer classroom. Ages 8-12
•Crafts to Go: Pick-up at the front desk or curbside.
•Tween Anime Club: Thursdays, August 10 and 24, at 6:30 p.m. Watch anime, work on crafts and talk about all things manga. Ages 11-14.
•Bookish Bundles: The Bookworm Bags for Teens are now Bookish Bundles. Teens ages 12-18 can pick up a bag of book-themed goodies once a month. Each bag will be filled with bookish items like stickers, buttons, keychains and more. Be sure to keep an eye out because every few months the Bundles will include a book to keep.
•Family Book Club: Still under construction.
•The Inclusive Computer Club will meet on Wednesday, August 23, at 11 a.m. to explore areas of interest on the computer. All are welcome.
•“Rather Be Reading” Book Club: Second Tuesdays, 6:30 pm. In August, it will be discussing Mad Honey by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan. Copies are available at the library front desk and on the Libby app. Come in person, or contact Aleta if you want to join online. Adults.
•The Science Book Club meets on third Tuesdays at 6 p.m. In August, it will discuss Accessory to War: the unspoken alliance between astrophysics and the military by Neil deGrasse Tyson and Avis Lang. Copies are available at the front desk and in the Libby app. Adults.
•Computer tutorials: Need computer, phone, or other smart device help but not sure where to begin? Or maybe you know exactly where you’re stuck? Either way, tech specialist Ashley offers (free) hour-long one-on-one sessions. Call the library at 706-795-5597 to schedule.
•Needlecrafters: Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m. “Bring your projects and let’s work together,” organizers said.
•MAD(ison) Writers: Sunday, August 27, 3 p.m. Have you ever dreamed of writing a book but don’t know where to start? Then you’ll love the library’s friendly writing group. All experience levels are welcome.
•Acoustic Fun: The library is expanding its dulcimer group to include all kinds of acoustic instruments. Have an acoustic instrument (guitar, banjo, dulcimer, fiddle, etc.) and want to have fun with others? If you would be interested, please contact the library (email zmccannon@athenslibrary.org) for details. 1st and 3rd Wednesdays at 1 p.m.
•Donation Station: The Library is a donation drop-off for both the Madison County Food Bank and the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter. The Food Bank greatly appreciates nonperishable food items, condiments and hygiene products. The Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter’s wish list can be found online and inside the library. “Thank you for supporting your local community partners,” organizers said.
