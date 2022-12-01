The Madison County Library has announced its news and events for December:
•Friends News: The Madison County Friends of the Library Executive Board will meet Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. The yard sale made $400. “Thanks to all ourvolunteers and shoppers!” said board members. “We appreciate your generous support!” Individual membership dues for the Friends of the Madison County Library will increase to $20 for calendar year 2023.
•Storytime every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Ages 0-6
•STEMternoon — Every Tuesday and Wednesday 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. “Now twice a week!” said organizers. “Join us for STEM activities for kids: Snap Circuits, robots, games and more,” said organizers. Meets in the computer classroom. Ages 8 to 12
•Crafts to Go: This month’s theme is “Winter Holidays.” Pick-up at the front desk or curbside.
•Tween Anime Club — Thursdays, December 1, 15, and 29 at 6:30 p.m. Watch anime, draw, and eat Japanese snacks. Ages 11-14
•Teen Bookworm Bags: “Claim your bag,” organizers said. “Each bag has a book and other fun goodies. There are bags for ages 12-plus years and 14-plus, and patrons may keep everything in them. This month’s theme is ‘Winter Holidays.’ Some of our books are sponsored by Walls of Books in Commerce.”
•Teen Book Drive: Nov. 14 – Dec. 14. “We are asking for donations of new or gently used books for teens ages 12-18,” said organizers. They will be used along with donations from Walls of Books to fill our popular Bookworm Bags.”
•“Rather Be Reading” Book Club: Second Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. In December, the group will discuss Flight of Dreams, by Ariel Lawhon. Copies are available at the front desk of the library and on the Libby app.
•Family Book Club: “A monthly at-home book club for the family,” organizers said. “December’s picture book is A World of Cookies for Santa and the chapter book is The True Gift. Each book comes with a themed activity packet. Pick up your copies at the front desk.”
•Inclusive Book Club: Wednesday, Dec. 28, 11 a.m. “Adults of all abilities are welcome,” organizers said. “We’ll continue reading The Further Adventures of Hank the Cowdog.”
•Computer tutorials: Need computer help but not sure where to begin? Tech Specialist Ashley offers hour-long one-on-one sessions Tuesdays through Thursdays. Call the library at 706-795-5597 to schedule.
•Needlecrafters: Tuesdays, 1 to 3 p.m. “Bring your projects and work on handicrafts together,” organizers said.
•MAD(ison) Writers: Sunday, Dec. 18, 3 p.m. “Come to our friendly monthly writing group!” organizers said. “All experience levels are welcome. Leave with a handout, new friends, and a renewed desire to write.”
•Dulcimer group: “Whether you’ve played for years or want to check it out for the first time, join us first and third Wednesdays (Dec. 7 and 21) at 1 p.m.” organizers said.
•Lego Club (ages 5-10): The group will meet in the computer classroom. All abilities and skill levels are welcome with their guardians, Nov. 4, at 4:30 p.m.
•Helping neighbors: “Drop off your donations for the Madison County Food Bank at the library,” said organizers. “All the donations go directly to help Madison County residents living with food insecurity.”
•How to Make (and Keep) a New Year's Resolution: Saturday, Dec. 17, at 3 p.m. “Learn tips for success from someone who has lost 25 pounds this year and given away 90% of their belongings,” said organizers.
