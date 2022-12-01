The Madison County Library has announced its news and events for December:

•Friends News: The Madison County Friends of the Library Executive Board will meet Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. The yard sale made $400. “Thanks to all ourvolunteers and shoppers!” said board members. “We appreciate your generous support!” Individual membership dues for the Friends of the Madison County Library will increase to $20 for calendar year 2023.

