The Madison County Library has announced its March news and events:
•Love Your Neighbors: The library is a drop-off site for donations to the Madison County Food Bank this month. Place nonperishable food and hygiene items in the bin by the manager’s office.
•Crafts to Go: This month’s themes relate to Irish Heritage Month and Women’s History Month. Available at the front desk or curbside.
•Teen Bookworm Bags: Claim your bag of goodies. Each bag has a book (to keep), a sweet treat, and other goodies. There are bags for ages 12-14 years and 14 and up, and patrons may keep everything in them. Available at the front desk or curbside.
•Printing Service: Attach and email your pdf or Word documents to us at madcolib@yahoo.com and the staff will print documents exactly as attached for 15 cents per page, black and white only. Pick up during regular library hours.
•Storytime resumes: Caregivers are invited to bring children ages 0 through 5 years every other Wednesday through May for storytime fun, beginning March 16.
•Needlecrafters: Tuesdays, 1 to 3 p.m. Bring your projects and work on handicrafts together.
•“Rather Be Reading” Book Club: Tuesday, March 8, 6:30 p.m. Discuss The Plot Against America by Philip Roth. Copies are available at the library and on the Libby app using Georgia Download Destination. Space is limited; registration is required.
•Inclusive Book Club: March 16, 11 a.m. Attendees will make bookmarks and visit the FOL book sale. For adults of all abilities.
•Tween Anime Club: Thursday, March 3, 6:30 p.m. Tweens and teens can join us to watch an episode of an anime and discuss your favorite Japanese shows and manga.
•Money for Kids Program: “How much do your kids know about money?” staff members asked. “With Madison County Library’s Thinking Money for Kids program, the time is right to start learning how money works. Stop by the library between March 31 and May 10 to check out this special exhibition and event series.” The interactive exhibit uses games, activities and a fun storyline to help children, ages 7 to 11, understand what money is, its function in society, and how to use it responsibly. For details, call 706-795-5597.
