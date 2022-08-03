The Madison County Library has announced its news and events for August:
•Friends News: The Friends of the Library executive board meeting will be Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. “We are now accepting donations of new and gently used fall decor for our holiday market,” organizer said. Upcoming: The fall book sale will be held Sept. 9 - 17 during library hours.
•Summer reading program wrap-up: “Did you have fun doing our Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading Program?” organizers asked. “You have until Aug. 3 to bring in your reading logs and bingo sheets to get your prizes. Don’t forget!”
•Storytime is on break for August. “We’ll be back for more stories and songs in September!” organizer said.
•Crafts to go: This month’s theme is “Summer and warm weather.” Pick up at the front desk or curbside.
•Tween Anime Club is on break for August. Pick up a September calendar at the end of August for dates and times.
•Teen Book Club is on break for August. Pick up a September calendar at the end of August for dates and times.
•Teen bookworm bags: “Claim your bag of goodies!” organizers said. Each bag has a book, a sweet treat and other goodies. There are bags for ages 12-14 years and 14 and up, and patrons may keep everything in them. Bags this month have themes related to summer and warm weather. Some of the books are sponsored by Walls of Books.
•Saturday afternoon movies: “Every Saturday at 2 p.m., join us in the Jere Ayers Multipurpose Room to watch (free!) movies,” organizers said. “Call the library to find out the name of each week’s movie. Have a movie you’d really like us to show? Let us know your ideas!”
•“Rather Be Reading” Book Club: second Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. “In August, we’ll be discussing Hamnet, by Maggie O’Farrell,” said organizers. Copies are available at the front desk of the library and on the Libby app.
•Family book club: A monthly at-home book club for the family. August’s picture book is Journey Or Little Wolf’s First Howling, and the chapter book is A Wolf Called Wander. Each book comes with a themed activity packet. Pick up your copies at the front desk.
•Inclusive book club: Wednesday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m. “Adults of all abilities are welcome!” said organizers. “We’ll be reading The Further Adventures of Hank the Cowdog this month.”
•Computer classes: “Not sure what to do when it comes to computers?” organizers asked. “Get started with the basics!” Join Tech Specialist Ashley Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 2:30 p.m. or Thursday, Aug. 18 6:30 p.m. and learn computer fundamentals in an encouraging and patient environment. Call the library at 706-795-5597 to register.
•Needlecrafters: Tuesdays, 1 to 3 p.m. “Bring your projects and work on handicrafts together,” said organizers.
•Helping neighbors: “We are a drop-off site for donations to the Madison County Food Bank!” said organizers.
•MAD(ison) writers: Sunday, Aug. 28, 3 p.m. “Whether you’ve written for ages, or just want to try it out, come to our friendly new writing group,” said organizers.
•Goal (Re)setting: Sunday, Aug. 14, 3 p.m. “Need a nudge to restart those resolutions you made back at the start of the year?” library staff members said. “Maybe it’s time to think about creating some new goals? Either way, this is the session for you.”
•Inclusive computer club: Wednesday, Aug. 31, 11 a.m. “Adults of all abilities are welcome at our brand new club for having fun exploring the world of computers,” said organizers.
•Alzheimer’s Association healthy living talk: Monday, Aug. 29. Details to be announced.
•Red Cross blood drive: Thursday, Aug. 4, 2 to 6 p.m. Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org using sponsor keyword: MCLIBRARY.
