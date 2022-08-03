The Madison County Library has announced its news and events for August:

•Friends News: The Friends of the Library executive board meeting will be Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. “We are now accepting donations of new and gently used fall decor for our holiday market,” organizer said. Upcoming: The fall book sale will be held Sept. 9 - 17 during library hours.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.