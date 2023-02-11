The Madison County Library has announced its news and events for February:
•Friends of the Library News: “It's Love Your Library month!” Friends members said. “Show your love by joining the Friends of the Madison County Library this year for as little as $20 for individuals. Sponsor membership contribution is $50 and Special Friends contribution amount is $100. All money generated from memberships goes directly to library programming and circulation materials. Additionally, you will receive the monthly newsletter mailed or emailed to you, as well as early access to the biannual book sales. See library staff for membership forms and join today! And as always, thank you for being a Friend!”
•Storytime every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Ages 0-6
•STEMternoon — Every Tuesday and Wednesday 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. “Now twice a week!” said organizers. “Join us for STEM activities for kids: Snap Circuits, robots, games and more. Meets in the computer classroom.” Ages 8-12
•Crafts to Go: This month’s theme is “Black History Month and Valentine’s Day.” Pick-up at the front desk or curbside.
•Tween Anime Club: Thursday, Feb. 23 at 6:30pm. Watch anime, draw, and eat Japanese snacks! Ages 11-14
•Teen Bookworm Bags: Claim your bag! Each bag has a book and other fun goodies. There are bags for ages 12+ and 14+, and patrons may keep everything in them. This month’s theme is “Valentine’s Day”. Some of our books are sponsored by Walls of Books in Commerce!
•“Rather Be Reading” Book Club: Second Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. “In February, we’ll be discussing Harlem Shuffle, by Colson Whitehead,” said staff members. Copies are available at the front desk of the library and on the Libby app.
•Family Book Club: “A monthly at-home book club for the family!” said staff members. “February’s picture book is Rap A Tap Tap and the chapter book is The Magic in Changing Your Stars. Each book comes with a themed activity packet. Pick up your copies at the front desk.”
•Inclusive Computer Club: Wednesday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m. Members of all abilities will explore their interests on the computer. Everyone is welcome.
•Computer tutorials: “Need computer help but not sure where to begin?” staff members said. “Or maybe you know exactly where you’re stuck? Either way, tech specialist Ashley offers hour-long one-on-one sessions! Call the library at 706-795-5597 to schedule.”
•Needlecrafters: Tuesdays, 1 to 3 p.m. “Bring your projects and let’s work together!” said staff members.
•MAD(ison) Writers: Sunday, Feb. 26, 3 p.m. “Come to our friendly monthly writing group! Make this year yours!” said organizers. All experience levels are welcome.
•Dulcimer Group: “Whether you’ve played for years or want to check it out for the first time, join us 1st and 3rd Wednesdays (Feb. 15) at 1 p.m.,” said organizers.
•Author Talk: Saturday, Feb. 18, 3 p.m. “Please join us as we welcome Joanna and Tim Smolko, authors of Atomic Tunes: The Cold War in American and British Popular Music,” said staff members.
•Helping neighbors: Drop off your donations for the Madison County Food Bank at the library. All the donations go directly to help Madison County residents living with food insecurity.
