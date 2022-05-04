The Madison County Library has announced its news and events for May:
•Friends News: “We are accepting your donations of gently used items for sale at our yard sale,” said Friends of the Library members. “Please price your items before donation, if at all possible. Bring your donations to the front desk at the library. Be sure to visit the yard sale on May 21, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.” The rain date is set for May 28.
•May Flowers: The library is a drop-off site for donations to the Madison County Food Bank. “Please help your neighbors flourish and bloom with your gifts of nonperishable food and hygiene items in the bin by the manager’s office,” library staff members said.
•Storytime: Wednesday, May 4 and 18, 10:30 a.m. “Caregivers are invited to bring children ages 0 through 5 years every other Wednesday through May for reading, songs and rhymes,” organizers said. Stories this month relate to Star Wars and Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
•Crafts to Go: This month’s themes relate to gardening, plants and animals. Available at the front desk or curbside.
•Tween Anime Club: Thursday, May 12 and 26, at 6:30 p.m. “Tweens and teens can join us to watch anime, practice drawing, and eat Japanese snacks,” organizers said.
•Teen Bookworm Bags: “Claim your bag of goodies! Each bag has a book (to keep), a sweet treat, and other goodies,” staff members said.
•There are bags for ages 12-14 years and 14 and up, and patrons may keep everything in them. Available at the front desk or curbside. Bags this month have themes related to gardening and Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
•Needlecrafters: Tuesdays, 1 to 3 p.m. Bring your projects and work on handicrafts together!
•“Rather Be Reading” Book Club: Tuesday, May 11, 6:30 p.m. Discuss The Orphan Master’s Son, by Adam Johnson. Copies are available at the front desk of the library and on the Libby app using Georgia Download Destination. Space is limited; registration is required.
•Family Book Club: A monthly at-home book club for the family. May’s picture book is The Year of the Tiger, and the chapter book is Archer's Quest. Each book comes with a themed activity packet.
•Inclusive Book Club: Last Wednesdays at 11 a.m. Open to adults of all abilities. “We’ll continue reading Balto this month,” organizers said.
•Computer classes are back. “Not sure what to do when it comes to computers? Get started with the basics!” organizers said. Join Tech Specialist Ashley Thursday, May 12 at 2:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. and learn computer fundamentals in an encouraging and patient environment. Call the library at 706-795-5597 to register; space is limited.
•Counting and money family games: Thursday, May 5, 6:30 p.m. Games from Life to Monopoly for all.
•Until May 10, explore the multimedia “Thinking Money for Kids” exhibit, which uses games, activities and a fun storyline to help children understand what money is, its function in society, money choices, and money values, such as fairness, responsibility and charitableness.
