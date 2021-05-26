The Madison County Library has announced its news and events for June:
•Friends News: Donations can be made by check to the Friends of the Madison County Library and mailed to PO Box 38, Danielsville, GA 30633. “Shop used in our store on amazon.com from seller madcolib Thank you for being our Friends!” organizers said.
•Curbside service: Place holds on gapines.org or call the library to have staff pick out a few items for you, then pick up at the sidewalk. This is a no-contact pickup. Call the library at 706-795-5597 when you arrive and staff members bring the items out and wave to signal that they’re ready. Copy, fax, and laminating services are available as well.
•Crafts to go: Request at the front desk or at curbside. This month’s themes are: fish, sheep, frog and Gruffalo. Some may contain small parts.
•Teen bookworm bags: Claim your bag of goodies. Each bag has a book (to keep), a craft kit, a sweet treat, and other goodies. There are bags for ages 12-14 years and 14 and up, and all items can be kept. Available at front desk or curbside.
•Printing service: Attach and email your pdf or Word documents to us at madcolib@yahoo.com and the staff will print your documents exactly as attached for 15 cents per page, black and white only. Pickup during regular library hours.
•Virtual storytime: Weekdays, 10:30 a.m. Children’s staff throughout the region will provide virtual storytime programs each weekday morning on our Facebook page.
•Virtual SRP kickoff with Keith Karnok: Tuesday, June 1, 3 p.m. “Help us kick off our Summer Reading Program with everyone’s favorite magician Keith Karnok!” organizers said. “Keith has some amazing tricks up his sleeve for this year’s theme - Tails & Tales- as he explores animals, folktales, magic, and of course...books! For children of all ages! Watch on our Facebook page!”
•Summer feeding program: Monday to Thursday, June 7-10, 14-17, 21-24, and June 28-July 1. In partnership with the Madison County School District, the library will serve as a summer meal pickup site this summer. Meals are available at no charge to children from birth through age 18.
•Adult book club: Tuesday, June 8, 11:30 a.m. Discuss The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry by Gabrielle Zevin. Copies are available at the library and on Georgia Download Destination/Libby. This meeting will be held virtually; call or email the library to register.
•Virtual SRP event: Tales with Tails Puppet Show, Tuesday, June 8, 3 p.m. “Join Ms. Donna from the Bogart Library for a zany good time with her silly puppet friends,” organizers said. “Watch on our Facebook page.” Ages pre-K through second grade.
•ARLS Virtual Teen Book Club: Tuesday, June 8, 6:30 p.m. Discuss The Way You Make Me Feel by Maureen Goo. Copies are available at the library. This meeting will be held virtually; call or email the library to register.
•Virtual SRP event: Goodnight Firefly, Tuesday, June 15, 3 p.m. “Join Miss Misty in this nature program learning all about these night light bugs with the brightest ‘tails,’” organizers said. “Watch on our Facebook page.”
•Virtual SRP event: Frida Kahlo and her Animalitos, Tuesday, June 22, 3 p.m. “Join Ms. Carley to learn about Frida Kahlo and then create a mixed media self portrait featuring your favorite animals/pets,” organizers said. “Watch on our Facebook page.”
•Virtual Inclusive Book Club: Thursday, June 24, 11 a.m. “Enjoy James Herriot’s Dog Stories with us on Zoom!” said organizers. Call or email to register.
•Virtual SRP event: Roar Like a Lion, Tuesday, June 29, 3 p.m. “Explore the gentle art of yoga with a parade of animal asanas (poses), stories, and music for kids,” organizers said. “Have a mat, towel and bottle of water handy as we pretend to be all sorts of amazing animals.” For children ages 4-11. With certified yoga instructor Mr. Evan from the Athens-Clarke County Library. Watch on the library Facebook page.
•Tiebrary: “We now have neckties available for checkout!” organizers said. “If you need a tie for a formal occasion, borrow one from the library’s collection, on display in the glass cases inside. See staff for assistance.”
