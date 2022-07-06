The Madison County Library has announced its news and events for July:
•Summer Reading Program: This year’s SRP theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.” Participants can still pick up their reading logs. Guest performers will visit the library in July on Wednesdays at 2 p.m.: music by the Rebecca Sunshine Band on July 13 and a puppet show from Lee Bryan July 20. “We will also have themed passive programs all month long,” organizers said. On July 27, come at 2 p.m. for the ending ice cream social.
•Storytime: Every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Caregivers are invited to bring children ages 0 through 5 years for reading, songs and rhymes. Stories this month relate to the ocean and sea critters.
•Crafts to Go: This month’s themes relate to summer, the ocean and ocean animals. Pick-up at the front desk or curbside.
•Tween Anime Club: Thursday, July 7 and 21 at 6:30 p.m. Tweens and teens can watch anime, practice drawing and eat Japanese snacks.
•Teen Book Club: Thursday, July 14 and 28 at 6:30 p.m. “A new book club just for teens,” said organizers. “Join us.”
•Teen Bookworm Bags: “Claim your bag of goodies!” organizers said. “Each bag has a book, a sweet treat, and other goodies.” There are bags for ages 12-14 years and 14 and up, and patrons may keep everything in them. Bags this month have themes related to summer fun.
•Brown Bag Lunch and Learn: Friday, July 8 at noon. UGA meteorology and climatology professors John and Pam Knox will present about "Wind and Waves: Hurricanes in Our Future?" Bring your lunch and learn about how you may be affected.
•Brown Bag Lunch and Listen: Friday, July 22 at noon. “Storytime isn’t just for kids!” organizers said. “Grown-ups, bring your lunch and listen to some watery tales this summer. July’s storytime theme will be tales of the high seas (pirates and more). Avast ye mateys!”
•Matinee Movies: Every Saturday at 2 p.m. through July. “Join us for oceanic possibilities on the ‘big screen,’” said organizers. Call the library to find out the name of each week’s movie.
•“Rather Be Reading” Book Club: second Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. “In July we’ll be discussing, The Personal Librarian, by Marie Benedict,” organizers said. Copies are available at the front desk of the library and on the Libby app.
•Family Book Club: “A monthly at-home book club for the family!” organizers said. “July’s picture book is The Eagles Are Back, and the chapter book is A Bird Will Soar. Each book comes with a themed activity packet. Pick up your copies at the front desk.”
•Inclusive Book Club: Last Wednesdays at 11 a.m. Open to adults of all abilities. The group will continue reading Balto this month.
•Computer classes: “Not sure what to do when it comes to computers?” asked organizers. “Get started with the basics!” Join Tech Specialist Ashley Thursday, July 21 at 2:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. and learn computer fundamentals in an encouraging and patient environment. Call the library at 706-795-5597 to register.
•Needlecrafters: Tuesdays, 1 to 3 p.m. “Bring your projects and work on handicrafts together!” organizers said.
•Helping neighbors: The library is a drop-off site for donations to the Madison County Food Bank. Through July 8, the library is also collecting school supplies for the Madison Area Resource TEAM (MART) to help area students.
•International Friendship Day: July 30. “Come celebrate with us!” organizers said. Special book giveaway of The Friendship Fairy. Other special activities to be announced.
•MAD(ison) Writers: July 31 at 3 p.m. “Whether you’ve written for ages, or just want to try it out, come to our friendly new writing group,” organizers said.
