The Madison County Library has announced its January news and events:
•Friends of the Library news: General meeting Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3 p.m. featuring Literary Trivia with Eddie Whitlock. “Test your ‘book-learning’ with this fun and interactive quiz game for all ages,” organizers said. The program follows a short business meeting and will include light refreshments. The executive board will meet Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m.
•Storytime every Wednesday at 10:30am. Ages 0-6
•STEMternoon: every Tuesday and Wednesday 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Now twice a week. “Join us for STEM activities for kids: snap circuits, robots, games and more,” organizers said. Meets in the computer classroom. Ages 8-12
•Crafts to Go: This month’s theme is “Solar and Lunar New Year.” Pick up at the front desk or curbside.
•Tween Anime Club: Thursdays, Jan. 12 and 26 at 6:30 p.m. Watch anime, draw, and eat Japanese snacks. Ages 11-14
•Teen Bookworm Bags: “Claim your bag,” organizers said. “Each bag has a book and other fun goodies.” There are bags for ages 12+ and 14+, and patrons may keep everything in them. This month’s theme is “Solar and Lunar New Year.” Some books are sponsored by Walls of Books in Commerce.
•“Rather Be Reading” Book Club: second Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. “In January, we’ll be discussing Flight of Dreams, by Ariel Lawhon,” organizers said. Copies are available at the front desk of the library and on the Libby app.
•Family Book Club: A monthly at-home book club for the family. January’s picture book is Caspian Finds a Friend and the chapter book is The Last Bear. Each book comes with a themed activity packet. Pick up your copies at the front desk.
•Inclusive Book Club: Wednesday, Jan. 11, 11 a.m. Adults of all abilities are welcome. The group will finish reading The Further Adventures of Hank the Cowdog.
•Inclusive Computer Club: Wednesday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m. Members of all abilities will explore their interests on the computer. Everyone is welcome.
•Computer tutorials: Need computer help but not sure where to begin? Tech specialist Ashley offers hour-long one-on-one sessions Tuesdays through Thursdays. Call the library at 706-795-5597 to schedule.
•Needlecrafters: Tuesdays, 1 to 3 p.m. “Bring your projects and work on handicrafts together,” organizers said.
•MAD(ison) Writers: Sunday, Jan. 29, 3 p.m. “Come to our friendly monthly writing group,” organizers said. “All experience levels are welcome. Leave with a handout, new friends, and a desire to write a lot in 2023!”
•Dulcimer group: “Whether you’ve played for years or want to check it out for the first time, join us the first and third Wednesdays (Jan. 4 and 18) at 1p.m.
•Helping neighbors: Drop off your donations for the Madison County Food Bank at the library. All the donations go directly to help Madison County residents living with food insecurity.
