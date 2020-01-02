The Madison County Library has announced its news and events for January:
•Friends News: Executive board meeting Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m.
•General meeting featuring authors Patsy Arnold and Maxine Easom discussing their book “Across the River: the people, places, and culture of East Athens” Sunday, Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. “We will also elect officers during the business portion of this meeting,” organizers said.
•Holiday Market: “We now have yarn for sale, $1/skein,” organizers said. All proceeds go directly to purchasing new books for the library. Now accepting donations of gently used winter holiday décor.
•Donations: Community Baby Shower. “We are collecting baby-specific items (diapers, etc) for the Madison County Food Bank all month,” said library staff members.
•Inclusive Book Club: Thursdays at 1 p.m. This book club for adults of all abilities will read out loud and discuss James Herriott’s “Cat Stories” together.
•Teen Thursdays: Thursdays, 5-7 p.m. Teens can drop in each week for a different activity. No registration necessary; ages 13-18.
•But First, Coffee: Mondays, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. “Enjoy coffee and camaraderie in the Jere Ayers room,” said organizers.
•Toddler Time: Tuesdays, 11 a.m. “This interactive program for infants, wigglers, crawlers and walkers is a great way to stimulate learning for babies and toddlers,” said organizers. Enjoy songs, rhymes, books, and educational play.
•Needlecrafters: Tuesdays, 1 to 3 p.m. “Bring your current project for a relaxing time of sharing and learning about handicrafts,” organizers said.
•Computer Classes: Tuesdays, 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Join Technology Specialist Camden Joiner and learn computer basics this month. Space is limited. Call to register.
•Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead: Tuesday, Jan. 7, 4:30 p.m. This S.T.E.A.M.-based program meets once a month and will explore different topics, ages 5 to 12 with caregiver.
•Preschool and Toddler Story-time: Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Stories, songs, finger-plays and simple crafts to foster a life-long love of reading. Appropriate for children ages birth to 5 years. This month's themes are “New Books,” “Colors,” “Hibernation” and “Penguins.”
•Elementary Read Aloud: Wednesdays, 4 p.m. “Join Ms. Carley for a read aloud from a longer book and an activity to complete while you listen,” organizers said. Ages 6 and up.
•LEGO Club: Thursdays, Jan. 9 and 23, 4:30 p.m. “Join us in creating LEGO art and enjoying LEGO-based games and activities,” said organizers. “No need to bring your own bricks!” Open to children ages 8 and up.
•Calligraphy class: Sunday, Jan. 12, 3 p.m. Join Mike Moak for this class on lettering each month. Supplies provided.
•Chess club: Sunday, Jan. 12, 3 p.m. “Learn the basics of chess or improve your game,” organizers said. Ages 8 and up.
•Homeschool hangout: Mondays, Jan. 13 and 27, 2 p.m. Homeschool families can drop in each week for a different activity. No registration necessary.
•Adult Book Club: Tuesday, Jan. 14, 6:30 p.m. “Join us for lively discussion of ‘The Ensemble’ by Aja Gabel and pick up a book for next month,” organizers said.
•Windows 10 Tutorial: Friday, Jan. 17, 1-3 p.m. Drop in for tips on the new OS from Windows.
•Yoga story-time: Saturday, Jan. 18, 11 a.m. “Read a book and learn simple yoga poses you can recreate at home,” said organizers. “Bring your own yoga mat/beach towel or borrow one. All ages welcome; children under 10 must be supervised by their caregiver.”
•Voting machine demonstration: Tuesday, Jan. 21, 6 p.m. Tracy Dean and staff of the Board of Elections will demonstrate the new voting machines voters will use in the upcoming election year. There will also be a question-and-answer session.
•Holidays around the world: Chinese New Year, Friday, Jan. 24, 4:30 p.m. “Learn about a new culture with books, activities and snacks,” said organizers. Ages 6 and up; children under 10 must be accompanied by their adult caregiver.
•Dulcimer Group: Monday, Jan. 27, 5 p.m. “Join the ‘Dirty Dulcimers’ led by Marty Phillips for a good time learning to play and read music together,” said organizers.
•Family Book Club: Tuesday, Jan. 28, 4 p.m. Families are invited to celebrate “Greenglass House” by Kate Milford with activities, snacks and crafts. Copies are available for checkout at the front desk.
•Pajama Story-time: Thursday, Jan. 30, 7 p.m. Enjoy bedtime stories and a light snack. Ages birth to 7.
