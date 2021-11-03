The Madison County Library has announced its news and events for November:
•Donations are always welcome. “We are currently accepting donations of gently-used fall and winter holiday décor,” said library staff. “We can no longer accept donations of encyclopedias, VHS tapes, audio cassettes, or records/LPs.”
•Shop for used books online in the library store on amazon.com from seller madcolib
•Donation drop-off: “We are a drop-off site for donations to the Madison County Food Bank this month,” said organizers. Place nonperishable food and hygiene items in the bin by the manager’s office.
•Tiebrary: Neckties are available for checkout. If you need one for a special occasion, ties are on display in the display cases and can be checked out at the front desk.
•On display: Colonial toys from the collection of the Bartram Trail Chapter of the Daughters of the American Colonists.
•Crafts to go: This month’s themes are: Sugar Skull Masks, Hedgehog, Recycled Robots, Thankful Tree, and Scarecrow. Some may contain small parts.
•Teen bookworm bags: Claim your bag of goodies. Each bag has a book (to keep), a sweet treat, and other goodies. There are bags for ages 12-14 years and 14 and up, and all items can be kept. Available at front desk or curbside.
•Printing service: Attach and email your pdf or Word documents to us at madcolib@yahoo.com and we will print your documents exactly as attached for 15 cents per page, black and white only. Pickup during regular library hours.
•Family book club: Books for all ages to discuss and an activity kit for the whole family.
•Crafternoon: Mondays, Nov. 15, and 29, 4:30 p.m. “Join us and make book art on Nov. 15, and DIY bird feeders on Nov. 29,” organizers said. Ages 8 and up; children under age 10 must be supervised by an adult. Registration required.
•Inclusive book club: Tuesdays, Nov. 30, 11 a.m. “Read out loud and discuss James Herriot’s Dog Stories,” organizers said. For adults of all abilities.
•Needlecrafters: Tuesdays, 1 to 3 p.m. “Bring your projects and work on handicrafts together!” organizers said.
•Outdoor storytime: Fridays, Nov. 5 and 19, 10:30 a.m. “Grab a blanket and join us on the back lawn for stories, songs, and fingerplays to encourage a love of reading in little ones from birth to age 5,” organizers said. Space is limited; call to register. The event will be canceled if there’s inclement weather.
•Family movie: Saturday, Nov. 6, 2:30 p.m. “Join us for a screening of a seasonal film and a craft!” said organizers. Ages 6 and up; registration required.
•ARLS virtual teen book club: Tuesday, Nov. 9, 5:30 p.m. Discuss Dry by Neal and Jarrod Shusterman. Copies are available at the library. This meeting will be held virtually; call or email us to register!
•Adult book club: Tuesday, Nov. 9, 6:30 p.m. Discuss Educated by Tara Westover. Copies are available at the library and on Georgia Download Destination/Libby. Space is limited; registration is required.
•Family book club virtual read-aloud: Friday, Nov. 12, 4:30 p.m. “Enjoy a read-aloud of our picture book selection for this month’s Family Book Club!”
•Make and take emoji button: Tuesday, Nov. 16. Drop in anytime and make an emoji button for National Button Day. All ages.
•Tween anime club: Thursday, Nov. 18, 6:30 p.m. Tweens and teens can watch an episode of an anime and discuss their favorite Japanese shows and manga.
•Online shopping tips and tricks: Friday, Nov. 26. If you’re doing some online shopping this Black Friday, ask at the front desk for a handout on how to save money and keep your information secure.
