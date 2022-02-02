The Madison County Library has announced its news and events for February.
•Friends News: “Donations are always welcome,” said organizers. “We are currently accepting donations of gently-used Valentine’s Day holiday décor. We can no longer accept donations of encyclopedias, VHS tapes, audio cassettes, or records/LPs.”
•Shop used books online on Amazon.com from seller madcolib
•On display: Georgia Artists with DisAbilities’ traveling exhibit will be in the Jere Ayers room from Feb. 5 through the end of the month.
•Love your neighbors: The library is a drop-off site for donations to the Madison County Food Bank this month. Place nonperishable food and hygiene items in the bin by the manager’s office.
•Crafts to go: This month’s themes are: Alma Woodsy Thomas, heart, bumble bee and groundhogs. Some may contain small parts.
•Teen bookworm bags: “Claim your bag of goodies!” organizers said. Each bag has a book (to keep), a sweet treat and other goodies. There are bags for ages 12-14 years and 14 and up, and patrons may keep. Available at front desk or curbside.
•Printing service: Attach and email your pdf or Word documents to us at madcolib@yahoo.com and the library staff will print your documents exactly as attached for 15 cents (15¢) per page, black and white only. Pickup during regular library hours.
•Family book club: Books for all ages to discuss and an activity kit for the whole family.
•Needlecrafters: Tuesdays, 1 to 3 p.m. Bring your projects and work on handicrafts together.
•“Rather Be Reading” Book Club: Tuesday, Feb. 8, 6:30 p.m. Discuss The Sympathizer by VIet Thanh Nguyen. Copies are available at the library and on Georgia Download Destination/Libby. Space is limited; registration is required.
•Inclusive book club: Wednesday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m. Read aloud and discuss Snowflake Bentley by Jacqueline Briggs Martin. For adults of all abilities.
•Tween anime club: Thursday, Feb. 17, 6:30 p.m. “Tweens and teens can join us to watch an episode of an anime and discuss your favorite Japanese shows and manga,” said staff members.
•Black History Month Movie: Saturday, Feb. 19, 2 p.m. “Join us for a screening of a movie celebrating Black history,” staff members said. Discussion to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.