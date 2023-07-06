The Madison County Library has announced its July news and events:
•Friends of the Library News: Friends of the Library recently had a booth at the Colbert Fourth of July Celebration. Friends of the Library is also still accepting donations of new and gently used summer decor. “Thank you for being our Friends,” organizers said.
•Storytime: Every Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. “Join us for songs, rhymes and reading,” organizers said. For children and their caregiver(s). Ages 0-6.
•STEMternoon: Every Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. “Join us for STEM activities for kids: snap circuits, robots, games and more,” organizers said. Meets in the computer classroom. Ages 8-12.
•Crafts to Go: Pick-up at the front desk or curbside.
•Tween Anime Club: Thursdays, July 13 and 27 at 6:30 p.m. “Watch anime, draw and talk about all things manga,” organizers said. Ages 11-14.
•Teen Bookworm Bags: Claim your bag — each bag has a book and other fun goodies. There are bags for ages 12+ and 14+, and patrons may keep everything in them. This month’s theme is “Put A Sticker On It.” Some of the books are sponsored by Walls of Books in Commerce.
•Family Book Club: Will be back in August.
•The Inclusive Book Club will meet on Wednesday, July 12, at 11 a.m. to begin a new book.
•The Inclusive Computer Club will meet on Wednesday, July 26, at 11 am to explore areas of interest on the computer. All are welcome to either group.
•“Rather Be Reading” Book Club: Second Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. In July, the club will be discussing Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia. Copies are available at the front desk of the library and on the Libby app. Come in person, or contact Aleta if you want to join online. Adults.
•The Science Book Club meets on third Tuesdays at 6 p.m. In July, the club will discuss The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson. In August, the club will discuss Accessory to war: the unspoken alliance between astrophysics and the military by Neil deGrasse Tyson. Copies are available at the front desk and in the Libby app. Adults.
•Computer tutorials: Need computer, phone, or other smart device help but not sure where to begin? Or maybe you know exactly where you’re stuck? Either way, tech specialist Ashley offers (free) hour-long one-on-one sessions. Call the library at 706-795-5597 to schedule.
•Needlecrafters: Tuesdays,1 to 3 p.m. “Bring your projects and let’s work together,” organizers said.
•MAD(ison) Writers: Sunday, July 23, 3 p.m. Have you ever dreamed of writing a book but don’t know where to start? Then you’ll love the library’s friendly writing group. All experience levels are welcome.
•Acoustic Fun: The Madison County Library is considering an Acoustic Fun program. Do you have an acoustic instrument? If you would be interested, please contact the library (email zmccannon@athenslibrary.org) for details. 1st and 3rd Wednesdays, 1 p.m.
•Donation Station: The library is a donation drop-off for both the Madison County Food Bank and the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter. The Food Bank greatly appreciates nonperishable food items, condiments and hygiene products. The Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter’s wish list can be found online and inside the library. “Thank you for supporting your local community partners,” organizers said.
SUMMER READING EVENTS
This summer’s theme is “All Together Now.” The following is a list of summer reading events for July:
•Keith Karnok, Magic Man: July 12, 3 p.m. All ages.
•Meet a Wild Thing (character from Where the Wild Things Are): July 13, 4 p.m. All ages.
•Quilling for Beginners: July 15, 3 p.m. Ages 13 and up.
•STEM Extravaganza: July 19, 3 p.m. Ages 8 to 18.
•Teen Murder Mystery Night: July 20, 6 p.m. Ages 12 to 18.
•Loom Knitting for Beginners: July 25, 1 p.m. Ages 10 and up.
•The Bean & Bear Show: July 26, 3 p.m. All ages.
•Giant Coloring Page: available all summer during all open hours. All ages.
