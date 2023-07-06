The Madison County Library has announced its July news and events:

Friends of the Library News: Friends of the Library recently had a booth at the Colbert Fourth of July Celebration. Friends of the Library is also still accepting donations of new and gently used summer decor. “Thank you for being our Friends,” organizers said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.