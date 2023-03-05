The Madison County Library has announced its news and events for March:

•Friends of the Library News: “Stop by the spring book sale and pick up some low-cost literary treasures,” Library Friends members said. The preview sale for Friends members is Thursday, March 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. The sale open to the general public is Friday, March 10 to Saturday, March 18 during regular library hours. “It's not too late to join for early access to the book sale,” said Friends members. “Individual Friends membership is only $20 and includes a monthly newsletter mailed or emailed, and supports the purchase of new books for the library's circulating collection. We are currently accepting donations of new and gently used spring and summer holiday decor — St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, and July 4th items are appreciated. Thank you for being our Friends!”

