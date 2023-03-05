The Madison County Library has announced its news and events for March:
•Friends of the Library News: “Stop by the spring book sale and pick up some low-cost literary treasures,” Library Friends members said. The preview sale for Friends members is Thursday, March 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. The sale open to the general public is Friday, March 10 to Saturday, March 18 during regular library hours. “It's not too late to join for early access to the book sale,” said Friends members. “Individual Friends membership is only $20 and includes a monthly newsletter mailed or emailed, and supports the purchase of new books for the library's circulating collection. We are currently accepting donations of new and gently used spring and summer holiday decor — St. Patrick’s Day, Easter, and July 4th items are appreciated. Thank you for being our Friends!”
•Storytime: Every Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. Ages 0-6
•STEMternoon: Every Tuesday and Wednesday 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 pm. “Join us for STEM activities for kids: Snap Circuits, robots, games and more,” said organizers. The group meets in the computer classroom. Ages 8-12
•Crafts to Go: This month’s themes are “Women’s History Month” and “Spring.” Pick-up at the front desk or curbside.
•Tween Anime Club: Thursdays, March 9 and 23 at 6:30 p.m. “Watch anime, draw, and eat Japanese snacks!” organizers said. Ages 11-14
•Teen Bookworm Bags: “Claim your bag! Each bag has a book and other fun goodies,” said organizers. There are bags for ages 12+ and 14+, and patrons may keep everything in them. This month’s theme is “Women’s History Month.” Some of our books are sponsored by Walls of Books in Commerce!
•Family Book Club: A monthly at-home book club for the family. March’s picture book is The Girl Who Thought in Pictures and the chapter book is Temple Grandin. Each book comes with a themed activity packet. Pick up your copies at the front desk.
•“Rather Be Reading” Book Club: Second Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. “In March, we’ll be discussing News of the World, by Paulette Jiles,” organizers said. Copies are available at the front desk of the library and on the Libby app. You can also check out a copy of the movie adaptation, so we can compare the book and film. Join in person or contact Aleta Turner if you want to join online.
•Inclusive Book Club: Wednesday, March 15, 11:00am. “We’ll visit the book sale!” said organizers. “Then, on Wednesday, March 29, 11 a.m., we’ll continue reading Knights of the Kitchen Table, by Jon Sciezka. Adults of all abilities are welcome!”
•Computer tutorials: “Need computer, phone, or other smart device help but not sure where to begin? Or maybe you know exactly where you’re stuck?” organizers said. “Either way, Tech Specialist Ashley offers (free) hour-long one-on-one sessions.” Call the library at 706-795-5597 to schedule.
•Needlecrafters: Tuesdays, 1 to 3 p.m. “Bring your projects and let’s work together!” organizers said.
•MAD(ison) Writers: Sunday, March 26, 3 p.m. “Come to our friendly all-experience-levels monthly writing group,” organizers said. “Local author Teri Drake-Floyd AKA Lillah Lawson will read and give tips for success!”
•Dulcimer Group: “Whether you’ve played for years or want to check it out for the first time, join us first and third Wednesdays at 1 p.m.,” organizers said.
•Author Talk: “What Have They Done to the Rain?': Women Songwriters and the Cold War: Saturday, March 25, 3 p.m. “Please join us as we welcome back Tim and Joanna Smolko, authors of Atomic Tunes: The Cold War,” said organizers.
