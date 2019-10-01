The Madison County Library, 1315 Hwy. 98 West, Danielsville, has announced the following free events for adults and children.
•Elementary Homework Help: Thursdays in October from 3 to 5 p.m. Kids in kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to bring their homework questions and receive instruction from a retired elementary school teacher. The program is free and open to the public of all abilities. “We will also have ‘Crazy 8s Math Club’ during this time for kids to explore math games,” organizers said.
•Inclusive Book Club: Thursdays in October at 1 p.m. This facilitated book club serves adults of all abilities and will be reading out loud and discussing “Flora and Ulysses” by Kate DiCamillo. This program is free and open to adults of all abilities.
•“Kids Can Bake”: Saturday, Oct. 5 at 2 p.m. “Join Ms. Carley for a sweet story time and learn how to make a new treat,” organizers said. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages 5 – 10 with caregiver. Space is limited; call to register.
•“Read Aloud” Program: Wednesdays in October at 4:30 p.m. Children’s Specialist Carley Stewart will read aloud from a book while participants complete a related activity. All materials provided. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages 6 and up.
•“Toddler Time” Tuesdays in October at 11 a.m. “This interactive program for infants, wigglers, crawlers, and walkers is a great way to stimulate learning for babies and toddlers,” organizers said. Enjoy songs, rhymes, books and educational play. This family program is free and open to the public of all abilities.
•Adult Book Club: Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m. “Meet and discuss ‘The Underground Railroad’ by Colson Whitehead and pick up a book for next month,” organizers said. This program is free and open to adults of all abilities. The Madison County Library is a branch of the Athens Regional Library System, named 2017 Georgia Public Library of the Year, and is located at 1315 Hwy. 98 W in Danielsville. Call 706-795-5597 or visit the website at www.athenslibrary.org/madison for more information.
•“Coffee and Conversation”: Mondays in October from 10 a.m. to noon. “Enjoy coffee and chat with neighbors in the Jere Ayers room,” said organizers. This program is free and open to the public of all ages and abilities.
•Fall family movie and craft program: Sunday, Oct. 6 at 4 p.m. Enjoy a short fall movie (rated G) and a fall craft theme at this family event. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities; children under 10 must have an adult caregiver present.
•Author Lillah Lawson: Sunday, Oct. 13, at 3 p.m. Lawson will read excerpts from her book, “Monarchs Under the Sassafras Tree,” and discuss her writing process. “Monarchs Under the Sassafras Tree” is set in Georgia during the Great Depression. Regal House Publishing notes the novel is “a love story to Georgia and the spirit of its people — a story of family, unconditional love, poverty, injustice and finding the strength inside to keep going on when all is lost.” A light reception will follow the event. This program is free and open to the public of all ages and abilities.
•Native Craft Program: Saturday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. “Create nature-based crafts from Native American traditions,” organizers said. All materials provided. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities; children under 10 must have an adult caregiver present.
•Calligraphy class: Sunday, Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. “Join us for this class on lettering led by Mike Moak,” said organizers. Supplies are now provided for this class. Space is limited; call to register. This adult program is free and open to the public of all abilities.
•“Silly Sock Monsters” craft program: Friday, Oct. 18 at 4:30 p.m. “Bring an old sock or two and make silly or scary monsters,” said organizers. All other materials provided; light hand-sewing is involved. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages 8 and up. Children under age 10 must be accompanied by their adult caregiver.
•A spooky movie screening: Saturday, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m. “Enjoy popcorn and a spooky movie on our big screen,” said organizers. The movie is rated PG. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities. Children under age 10 must be accompanied by their adult caregiver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.