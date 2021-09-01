The Madison County Library has announced its news and events for September:
•Friends News: Book Sale: Friends members only preview sale is Thursday, Sept. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. Sale open to the public during regular library hours Sept. 10-18. Donations are always welcome. “We can no longer accept donations of encyclopedias, VHS tapes, audiocassettes, or records/LPs,” organizers said. “Shop our used books online in our store on amazon.com from seller madcolib. Thank you for being our Friends!”
•Donation Drop-off: “We are serving as a drop-off site for donations to the Madison County Animal Shelter this month,” organizers said. Items needed are dry/canned dog and cat food, long shredded paper (not cross-cut), newspapers, laundry detergent, bleach, non-clumping litter, distilled water, and sandwich-size and gallon ziplock bags. Items may be placed in the bin by the manager’s office.
•Tiebrary: Neckties are available for checkout. “If you have a need of one for a special occasion, ties are on display in the display cases and can be checked out at the front desk,” organizers said.
•Crafts to Go: Request at the front desk or at curbside. This month’s themes are Mo Willems’ Pigeon, Narwhal and Jelly, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, and The Day the Crayons Quit. Some may contain small parts.
•Teen Bookworm Bags: Claim your bag of goodies. Each bag has a book (to keep), a sweet treat, and other goodies. There are bags for ages 12-14 years and 14 and up, and all items can be kept. Available at front desk or curbside.
•Printing Service: Attach and email your pdf or Word documents to us at madcolib@yahoo.com and we will print your documents exactly as attached for 15 cents per page, black and white only. Pickup during regular library hours.
•Family Book Club: Books for all ages to discuss and an activity kit for the whole family.
•American Chess Day: Wednesday, Sept. 1. “Drop in anytime with a friend and enjoy our chess sets,” organizers said. All ages.
•Needlecrafters: Tuesdays, 1 to 3 p.m. “Anyone interested is invited to bring along your materials to work on (or just your curiosity) for a relaxing time of sharing and learning about hand crafts,” organizers said.
•Virtual Storytime: Grandparents’ Day: Friday, Sept. 10, 10:30 a.m. “Celebrate Grandparents’ Day with this fun virtual storytime featuring Grandpa's Top Threes by Wendy Meddour,” organizers said.
•ARLS Virtual Teen Book Club: Tuesday, Sept. 14, 5:30 p.m. Discuss Suggested Reading by Dave Connis. Copies are available at the library. This meeting will be held virtually; call or email to register.
•Adult Book Club: Tuesday, September 14, 6:30 PM Discuss The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie by Alan Bradley. Copies are available at the library and on Georgia Download Destination/Libby. This meeting will be held in person and virtually; call or email to register.
•Virtual Program: Frida Kahlo and Her Animalitos Thursday, Sept. 23, 4:30 p.m. “Join us for a virtual storytime to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month,” organizers said. “Learn about the famous artist Frida Kahlo and all of her interesting pets! Create a mixed media self (portrait just like Frida's) featuring your favorite animals or pets.”
•National Comic Book Day: Saturday, Sept. 25. “Make a button from a recycled comic and check out some of our graphic novel collecti on,” organizers said.
•Inclusive Book Club: Tuesday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m. “Enjoy James Herriot’s Dog Stories with us!” organizers said. For adults of all ages and abilities.
•Virtual Anime Club: Thursday, Sept. 30, 5 p.m. “Tweens and teens can join virtually to watch an episode of an anime and discuss your favorite Japanese shows and manga,” organizers said.
