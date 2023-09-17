The Madison County Library has announced its September news and events:
•Friends of the Library News: FOL is currently accepting donations of new or gently-used fall holiday decor. Upcoming events: October General Meeting Sunday, Oct. 22 at 3 p.m.; visit the FOL booth at the Pioneer Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Comer Fairgrounds.
•Storytime: Every Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. “Join us for songs, rhymes and reading,” organizers said. For children and their caregiver(s). Ages 0-6.
•STEMternoon: Every Tuesday 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. “Join us for STEM activities for kids: snap circuits, robots, games and more,” organizers said. Meets in the computer classroom. Ages 8-12.
•Crafts to Go: Pick-up at the front desk or curbside.
•Tween Anime Club: Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Watch anime, work on crafts and talk about all things manga. Ages 11-14.
•Bookish Bundles: The Bookworm Bags for Teens are now Bookish Bundles. Teens ages 12-18 can pick up a bag of book-themed goodies once a month. Each bag will be filled with bookish items like stickers, buttons, keychains and more. Be sure to keep an eye out because every few months the Bundles will include a book to keep.
•All Ages Book Club: Replacing the Family Book Club is the all new All Ages Book Club, an at home book club. “Each month we will select a picture book intended to spark discussion and will be interesting for all ages,” organizers said. Each book will come with a packet of information, activities, art projects, suggested reading and more.
•The Inclusive Book Club will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 11 a.m. to begin reading the book “Dewey.” This book is about a library cat who touched the world. Everyone is welcome.
•“Rather Be Reading” Book Club: Second Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. In September, the club will be discussing “Fahrenheit 451,” by Ray Bradbury. Copies are available at the library front desk and on the Libby app. Come in person, or contact Aleta if you want to join online.
•The Science Book Club meets on third Tuesdays at 6 p.m. In September, the club will discuss “The Song of the Cell,” by Siddhartha Mukherjee, and in October, “The Treeline,” by Ben Rawlence.
•Tech tutorials: Need computer, phone, or tablet help? Tech specialist Ashley offers (free) hour-long one-on-one sessions. Call the library at 706-795-5597 to schedule.
•Needlecrafters: Tuesdays, 1 to 3 p.m. “Bring your projects and let’s work together,” organizers said.
•MAD(ison) Writers: Sunday, Sept. 24, 3 p.m. “Have you ever dreamed of writing a book but don’t know where to start,” organizers said. “Then you’ll love our friendly writing group.” All experience levels are welcome.
•Acoustic Fun: The library is expanding its dulcimer group to include all kinds of acoustic instruments. Have an acoustic instrument (guitar, banjo, dulcimer, fiddle, etc.)? Email zmccannon@athenslibrary.org for details. 1st and 3rd Wednesdays, 1 p.m.
•Donation Station: The library is a donation drop-off for both the Madison County Food Bank and the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter. “The Food Bank greatly appreciates nonperishable food items, condiments and hygiene products,” organizers said. “The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter’s wish list can be found online and inside the library. Thank you for supporting your local community partners.”
