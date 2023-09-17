The Madison County Library has announced its September news and events:

Friends of the Library News: FOL is currently accepting donations of new or gently-used fall holiday decor. Upcoming events: October General Meeting Sunday, Oct. 22 at 3 p.m.; visit the FOL booth at the Pioneer Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Comer Fairgrounds.

