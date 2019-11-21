The Madison County Library has announced its upcoming events:
•Family movie and craft: Saturday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. “Enjoy a Thanksgiving family movie on our big screen and make a craft to take home,” said organizers. Movie is rated PG. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities. Children under age 10 must be accompanied by their adult caregiver.
•LEGO Club: Thursday, Nov. 21 at 4:30 p.m. “Create LEGO art and enjoy LEGO-based games and activities,” organizers said. “No need to bring your own bricks.” This event is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages 8 and up.
•Pajama Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers and their caregivers Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. “Please join us for bedtime stories, songs and a light snack in the children’s area,” organizers said. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages birth to 7 years.
•Author Kenneth Bridges: Sunday, Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. Bridges recently donated his book, “Life of a Man Named Kenneth” to the Madison County Library and will speak about his book and share memories of growing up in rural Georgia, his family, and his career in agriculture and education. His book is available for checkout in PINES. This program is free and open to the public of all ages and abilities.
•“Coffee and Conversation”: Mondays in December from 10 a.m. to noon. “Enjoy coffee and chat with neighbors in the Jere Ayers room,” said organizers. This program is free and open to the public of all ages and abilities.
•“Crazy 8s” Math Club: Thursdays, Dec. 5, 12 and 19 at 4 p.m. “Explore math games at this interactive program for students in grades K – 2,” organizers said. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities. Space is limited. Call to register.
•Make and Take Holiday Cards craft program: Fridays, Dec. 6, 13 and 20. “Drop in anytime on these dates and make a holiday card or two for friends and family,” organizers said. All materials provided. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities.
•“Homeschool Hangout”: Mondays, Dec. 2, 16 and 30 at 2 p.m. “Homeschool families are invited to join staff for an introduction to library resources geared toward homeschooling. This program will include different activities each week. This program is free and open to the public of all ages and abilities.
•Inclusive Book Club: Thursdays in December at 1 p.m. This facilitated book club serves adults of all abilities and will be reading out loud and discussing “Cat Stories” by James Herriot. This program is free and open to adults of all abilities
•LEGO Club: Thursdays, Dec. 5 and 19 at 4:30 p.m. “Create LEGO art and enjoying LEGO-based games and activities,” said organizers. “No need to bring your own bricks!” organizers said. This event is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages 8 and up.
•A Christmas movie: Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. “Enjoy hot chocolate and a family holiday film on our big screen!” organizers said. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities. Children under age 10 must be supervised by their adult caregiver.
•“Full STEAM Ahead”: Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 4:30 p.m. This S.T.E.A.M.-based program meets the first Tuesday of every month at 4:30 p.m. and this month will practice engineering skills and build gum-drop Christmas trees. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages 5 – 10 with a caregiver.
•“Teen Thursdays”: Dec. 5, 12 and 19 from 5 – 7 p.m. Teens can drop in each week for a different activity. This month’s activities include book-themed snacks, a super hero movie, and button making. No registration necessary. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages 13 – 18.
