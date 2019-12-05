The Madison County Library has announced its upcoming events:
•“Coffee and Conversation”: Mondays in December from 10 a.m. to noon. “Enjoy coffee and chat with neighbors in the Jere Ayers room,” said organizers. This program is free and open to the public of all ages and abilities.
•“Crazy 8s” Math Club: Thursdays, Dec. 12 and 19 at 4 p.m. “Explore math games at this interactive program for students in grades K – 2,” organizers said. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities. Space is limited. Call to register.
•Make and Take Holiday Cards craft program: Fridays, Dec. 6, 13 and 20. “Drop in anytime on these dates and make a holiday card or two for friends and family,” organizers said. All materials provided. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities.
•“Homeschool Hangout”: Mondays, Dec. 16 and 30 at 2 p.m. “Homeschool families are invited to join staff for an introduction to library resources geared toward homeschooling. This program will include different activities each week. This program is free and open to the public of all ages and abilities.
•Inclusive Book Club: Thursdays in December at 1 p.m. This facilitated book club serves adults of all abilities and will be reading out loud and discussing “Cat Stories” by James Herriot. This program is free and open to adults of all abilities.
•LEGO Club: Thursdays, Dec. 5 and 19 at 4:30 p.m. “Create LEGO art and enjoy LEGO-based games and activities,” said organizers. “No need to bring your own bricks!” organizers said. This event is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages 8 and up.
•A Christmas movie: Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. “Enjoy hot chocolate and a family holiday film on our big screen!” organizers said. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities. Children under age 10 must be supervised by their adult caregiver.
•“Teen Thursdays”: Dec. 12 and 19 from 5 – 7 p.m. Teens can drop in each week for a different activity. This month’s activities include book-themed snacks, a super hero movie and button making. No registration necessary. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages 13 – 18.
•Calligraphy class: Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. “Join us for this class on lettering led by Mike Moak,” said organizers. Supplies are now provided for this class. Space is limited. Call to register. The adult program is free and open to the public of all abilities.
•Adult book club: Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. Meet and discuss “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles and pick up a book for next month! This program is free and open to adults of all abilities.
•“Kids Can Bake”: Friday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. “Enjoy a Christmas story and make and decorate gingerbread cookies,” organizers said. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages 5 – 10 with caregiver. Space is limited. Call to register.
•Dulcimer Group: Monday, Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. “Join the ‘dirty dulcimers’ after hours, led by Marty Phillips for a good time learning to play and read music together,” organizers said. Open to all levels of expertise.
•Family Book Club: Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. “Families are invited to discuss ‘Top Elf’ by Caleb Zane Huett with activities, snacks and crafts,” said organizers. Copies are available for checkout at the front desk.
•Pajama Story Time for toddlers and preschoolers and their caregivers Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. “Please join us for bedtime stories, songs, and a light snack in the children’s area,” said organizers. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages birth to 7 years.
