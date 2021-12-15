The Madison County Library now has the following books to check out:
"O Beautiful" by Jung Yun
"Catcher in the Rye" by J.D. Salinger
"Claret and the Present Danger" by Sarah Fox
"Death Draws Five" by John J. Miller
"Love Lists and Fancy Ships" by Sarah Grunder Ruiz
"Becoming" by Nora Roberts
"Christmas Promise" by Richard Paul Evans
"Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone" by Diana Gabaldon
"Artists' Manual" by Rob Pepper
"Betrayal" by Jonathan Karl
"Broke Millenial Talks Money" by Erin Lowry
"Burnout Epidemic" by Jennifer Moss
"Fierce Love" by Dr. Jacqui Lewis
"Midnight in Washington" by Adam Schiff
"My Body" by Emily Ratajkowski
"Nailed It Baking Challenges" by Nailed It!
"Out of Office" by Charlie Warzel
"To Rescue the Republic" by Bret Baier
"The Ultimate Guide to Furniture Repair" by Brian D. Hingley
Call the library at 706-795-5597 to place items on hold or visit gapines.org
