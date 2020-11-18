The Madison County Library now has the following books to check out:
"Book of the Little Axe" by Lauren Francis-Sharma
"A Girl is a Body of Water" by Jennifer Makumbi
"His Only Wife" by Peace Medie
"House of Deep Water" by Jeni McFarland
"Little Family" Ishmael Beah
"Take a Hint Dani Brown" by Talia Hibbert
"50 Words for Rain" by Asha Lemmie
"Fortune and Glory" by Janet Evanovich
"In a Holidaze" by Christina Lauren
"The Law of Innocence" by Michael Connelly
"Searcher" by Tana French
"Troubled Blood" by Robert Galbraith
"12 Dates of Christmas" by Jenny Bayliss
Place holds online at gapines.org or call the library to place holds over the phone with your library card. Curbside service is available Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grab and Go hours are Wednesday to Friday, 2 to 6 p.m. for limited library visits to pick out your own books. Masks are required and computers are not available during Grab & Go hours.
