The Madison County Library has the following new books to check out:
"Unbiased" by Jennifer Eberhardt
"African American and Latinx History" by Paul Ortiz
"Being Heumann" by Judith Heumann
"Deviants War" by Eric Cervini
"El Norte" by Carrie Gibson
"Heartbeat of Wounded Knee" by David Treuer
"I'm Still Here" by Austin Brown
"I've Been Meaning to Tell You" by David Chariandy
"Make Change" by Shaun King
"Me and White Supremacy" by Layla F. Saad
"Peculiar Indifference" by Elliott Currie
"Spirit Run" by Noe Alvarez
"Stamped From the Beginning" by Ibram X. Kendi
"Warmth of Other Suns" by Isabel Wilkerson
"The Secret Lives of Planets" by Paul Murdin
"Unapologetically Ambitious" by Shellye Archambeau
"In the Country of Women" by Susan Straight
"Credit Repair" by Amy Loftsgordon
"A California Christmas" by Brenda Novak
"The Girl in the Mirror" by Rose Carlyle
"Jingle All the Way" by Debbie Macomber
"Lost Shtetl" by Max Gross
"The Lost Writings" by Franz Kafka
"The Once and Future Witches" by Alix E. Harrow
"Return to Virgin River" by Robyn Carr
"The Sentinel: a Jack Reacher Novel" by Lee Child
"A Time For Mercy" by John Grisham
"The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop" by Fannie Flagg
"Three Women Disappear" by James Patterson
Place holds online at gapines.org or call the library to place holds over the phone with your library card. Curbside service is available Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grab and Go hours are Wednesday through Friday, 2 to 6 p.m. for limited library visits to pick out your own books. Masks are required and computers are not available during Grab and Go hours. The library will be closed for Christmas December 24-26.
