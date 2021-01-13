The Madison County Library now has the following books available to check out:
"American Traitor" by Brad Taylor
"Robert B. Parker's Someone to Watch Over Me" by Ace Atkins
"That Old Country Music" by Kevin Barry
"Real Life" by Brandon Taylor
"Hush-hush" by Stuart Woods
"The War Widow" by Tara Moss
"Wrong Family" by Tarryn Fisher
"Cancer Code" by Jason Fung
"Mediocre" by Ijeoma Oluo
"Unprepared" by Jon Sternfeld
Place holds online at gapines.org or call us to place holds over the phone with your library card. Curbside service is available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grab and Go hours are Wednesday through Friday from 2-6 p.m. for limited library visits to pick out your own books. Masks are required and computers are not available during Grab and Go hours.
