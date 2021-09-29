The Madison County Library now has the following books to check out:
FICTION:
"The Bookseller's Secret" by Michelle Gable
"Cajun Kiss of Death" by Ellen Byron
"Halloween Party Murder" by Leslie Meier
"If the Shoe Fits" by Julie Murphy
"Paper Palace" by Miranda Cowl Heller
"What the Cat Dragged In" by Miranda James
"No Gods No Monsters" by Cadwell Turnbull
"Snowflake" by Louise Nealon
NONFICTION:
"Build Your Own Farm Tools" by Josh Volk
"Homeschooling for Dummies" by Jennifer Kaufeld
"Mending Matters" by Katrina Rodabaugh
"Never Say You Can't Survive" by Charlie Jane Anders
"Rethinking School" by S. Wise Bauer
Call the library at 706-795-5597 with your library card number to place items on hold or visit gapines.org
