The Madison County Library now has the following books to check out:
•"Almost Keto" by Aimee Aristotelous
•"The Genius of Women" by Janice Kaplan
•"Hold On But Don't Hold Still" by Kristina Kuzmic
•"Knit Yourself Calm" by Lynne Rowe
•"Retirement Planning for Dummies" by Matt Krantz
•"Revive Us Again" by William J. Barber
•"Designing Your Work Life" by William Burnett
•"Hood Feminism" by Mikki Kendall
•"The New Gardener's Handbook" by Daryl Beyers
•"The Big Lie" by James Grippando
•"Chasing Cassandra" by Lisa Kleypas
•"Coconut Layer Cake Murder" by Joann Fluke
•"Dark Corners of the Night" by Meg Gardiner
•"Death by Chocolate Frosted Doughnut" by Sarah Graves
