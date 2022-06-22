The University of Georgia, Madison County Extension, and SNAP-Ed, are joining forces this summer in an effort to help Georgians get hydrated and healthy by drinking more water. The Drink Water, Georgia! Campaign is a team effort across the state to reach people with the fact that drinking water is best for overall health. This campaign includes media pieces and text messages to encourage drinking water rather than sugary beverages like sweet tea, sodas, and sports drinks.
Residents are encouraged to text “WATER” or “Agua” to (833) 712-1267 to join. The option to sign-up begins June 13 and lasts through July 5, 2022. Messages with tips and recipes are available in English and Spanish and run for eight weeks.
Did you know that about 60% of your body is made of water? Adequate hydration helps your body function properly. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recommends that women need about 11.5 cups of water per day and men need about 15.5 cups of water daily. Being very active or spending time in the hot Georgia sun causes you to sweat. This raises your need to hydrate even more. In fact, if you feel thirsty and your lips and mouth are dry, you are most likely already dehydrated. One great way to keep hydrated is to carry a reusable water bottle. Set a timer to remember to drink water throughout the day.
Staying well hydrated will benefit your body in many ways. Be on the lookout for the next newspaper article, which will inform you about some of the health benefits of drinking water.
“Madison County Extension is happy to see that the UGA SNAP-Ed Program chose to bring this exciting campaign to our community!” said extension agent Carole Knight. “Multiple efforts are in place to reach out to our residents: social media messages and newspaper articles will encourage them to sign up for the texting program.”
For more information about the Drink Water, Georgia! Campaign, contact Madison County at 706-795-2281 or email uge1191@uga.edu.
Submitted by Madison County Extension and UGA SNAP-Ed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.