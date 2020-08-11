The Madison County Republican Party will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 20 at the Madison County Senior Center at 1265 Hwy. 98 West in Danielsville.
“The November 3rd election will be here before you know it!,” organizers said. “Our speaker this month will be Adam Pipkin from the Faith & Freedom Coalition. He will be discussing the differences between President Trump/Joe Biden and also Senator David Perdue/Jon Ossoff on issues such as abortion on demand, school choice, the border wall, taxes, the Green New Deal, Supreme Court nominations, and more. He will also have the Faith & Freedom Coalition 2020 Voter Guides available for those who attend.”
