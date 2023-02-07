The Madison County Republican Party will meet Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Madison County Senior Center from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
Dr. Cham Dallas, University Professor, UGA, FEMA Consultant will be the guest speaker this month.
“Currently recognized security threats now in federal preparation for large-scale consequence response, including concerns for the power grid,” said organizers. “Republicans will not want to miss what Dr. Cham Dallas has to say.”
There will be reports from the Madison County GOP Legislative Committee. The committee will report on the various county government public meetings.
For more information, contact, Madison County Republican Chairman Bruce Azevedo at 706-296-3834.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.