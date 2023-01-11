The Madison County Republican Party will meet Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Madison County Senior Center with the event beginning 6:30 p.m. and the meeting beginning at 7 p.m.
“There will be an overview of U.S. elections over the past two decades,” organizers said. “We will have power point presentation showing voting issues beginning with the 2000 election (hanging Chad) to present voting problems. Our presenter will show a timeline with data points (factual news articles and links). Join us in discussion about election concerns at local, state and national level.”
