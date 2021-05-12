The Madison County Republican Party will meet Thursday, May 20 at the Madison County Senior Center at 1265 Highway 98 West in Danielsville.
The social gathering will be from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m. “This will be a business meeting where we will establish Madison County Republican committees that will identify and address local, state, and national issues,” organizers said. “All local Republicans that want to be part of the solution to community concerns should attend this meeting.”
