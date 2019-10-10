The Madison County Republican Party will meet Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Madison County Senior Center in Danielsville.
The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for a meet and greet, and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
As part of the Trump Victory Leadership Initiative Training Program, Addy Allegretti will offer voter registration training. Attendees will learn about Georgia voter registration guidelines, how to help someone register to vote, and voter registration drive “do’s and don’ts.”
Allegretti is the field organizer for most of northeast Georgia.
“She works with county parties, high school and college students, and other residents to help keep our state red using voter registration and voter contact,” Republican officials said. “By recruiting, training and organizing as many volunteers as possible, her goal is to increase voter turnout in our region for the 2020 election. Come join us, and get equipped so you can help re-elect President Trump and other Republicans in 2020!”
