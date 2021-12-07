The Madison County Republican Party is inviting Republicans of Madison County to “celebrate the Christmas season with your Republican friends and neighbors.”
A Christmas party and covered-dish meal will be held Thursday, Dec. 16, starting at 6:30 p.m., at the Madison County Senior Center, 1265 Hwy 98 W., Danielsville. The Madison County Republican Party will provide turkey, ham, and beverages to start the event off.
“We encourage those attending to bring a main dish, side dish, or dessert to share,” organizers said.
There will not be any speakers at this event. Congressional candidates, state representatives and other elected officials and candidates will be attending.
For more information, email madisoncountygagop@gmail.com or call 1st Vice Chair Laurie D. Webster call or text 706-255-2323.
The Christmas Party will be similar to a meet and greet.
“Republican members will be eating and talking with local elected officials and candidates,” organizers said. “Drop in as you get off work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.