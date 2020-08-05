The Madison County Republican Party will be at its new headquarters Saturday, Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon at 70 Hwy 98 East, Danielsville at the former beer and wine store in Danielsville next to Walgreens.
“Come pick up a Trump sign and meet with some of the Republican candidates running for office in the Aug. 11th runoff election,” organizers said.
