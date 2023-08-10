The Madison County Republican Party will meet Thursday, August 17, at the Madison County Senior Center located at 1265 Hwy. 98 W, Danielsville. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and doors will open at 6:15 p.m.
Guest speaker will be state representative Rob Leverett who will update the party on what the state legislators are doing to help ensure the Secretary of State resolves the election voting concerns brought up with the Halderman report. All Republicans are asked to attend this meeting to talk personally with your state representative.
