The Madison County Republican Party will meet Thursday, Jan. 20 at the Madison County Senior Center, which is located at 1265 Hwy. 98 West in Danielsville. The social gathering will be from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
Timothy Barr will be the guest speaker. Barr is serving as a member of the Georgia House of Representatives from the 103rd District and is running as a 10th Congressional District Candidate.
“We have arranged for at least two Congressional candidates per month to speak at our meetings through May 2022 General Primary Election,” said organizers. “Republican members should attend these monthly meetings to be more informed on which candidate to support.”
The second part of the meeting will be a business meeting.
“We will hear reports from our Madison County GOP Legislative Committee,” said organizers. “The committee will report on the various county government public meetings held over the last couple of months.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.