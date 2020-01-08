The Madison County Republican Party will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16 at the Madison County Senior Center located at 1265 Hwy. 98 West in Danielsville.
The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for a meet and greet and refreshments.
“Come take advantage of the opportunity to meet Republican candidates who are planning to run for office in 2020,” said organizers. “It will also be a good time to meet other Republicans in your own precinct. If you don’t know which precinct you’re in, don’t worry. We will help you figure that out.”
Tracy Dean, chairperson of the Madison County Board of Elections and Registration, will be the guest speaker. In addition to providing information about the 2020 election timelines, Dean will give a demonstration of the new voting machines, and those in attendance will have an opportunity to ask questions and try out the machines.
“This will help us all get more comfortable with the new process,” organizers said. “…It’s 2020! We plan to hit the ground running, and we need all Republicans to get involved. Please join us as we work to re-elect President Donald J. Trump.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.