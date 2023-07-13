Is Georgia’s electronic voting system really “battle-tested, safe, and secure for the upcoming 2024 presidential election?” Join the Madison County Republican Party as it examines the findings of the Halderman report and, more importantly, what local citizens can do about it.
The Republican Party will meet Thursday, July 20, at the Madison County Senior Center located at 1265 Hwy. 98 W in Danielsville. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.
